X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Budget: The Openwork Partnership’s Mike Morrow comments on what was – and what what wasn’t – announced today

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
October 27, 2021
in Budget 2021, News
Share this story
Share this story

Following Rishi Sunak’s Budget statement today,  Mike Morrow, Chief Commercial Officer at The Openwork Partnership, said: “The good news from the Budget for advisers is very much about what was not announced.

“Capital Gains Tax was left alone for now and there were no major announcements on pensions despite speculation that the lifetime allowance and the annual allowance could have been cut as well as the usual rumours about higher rate tax relief being replaced by flat rate tax relief.

“There was some good news for savers with the launch of Green Savings Bonds from National Savings & Investments which go on sale on Friday although the rate at 0.65% isn’t that tempting. Low earners will benefit from the abolition of a tax anomaly which means anyone earning less than the personal allowance threshold who save into a pension through a net pay arrangement doesn’t receive a tax bonus on their contributions. From 2024/25 they’ll be eligible for a 20% tax top-up from the Treasury at the end of the tax year which helps encourage saving.

“The Chancellor stressed how he was committed to cutting taxes by the end of the Parliament which is good to hear but we should not forget that he is raising taxes from next year with a 1.25% increase in National Insurance for employed and self-employed people plus a rise in dividend tax too.

“And of course, on top of all of that he confirmed that inflation is set to hit 4% next year which will hit everyone’s savings. Financial advisers will have their work cut out supporting clients but there will definitely be a lot of demand for their expertise.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine