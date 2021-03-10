X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Buybacks make a comeback as crisis eases

by
March 10, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

UK companies have announced more than £2bn of share buybacks in 2021 with more in the pipeline, suggesting this means of returning cash to shareholders is on the way back.
So far in 2021, 16 companies have announced buybacks including FTSE 100 members Barclays, Berkeley Group and Sage, according to figures compiled by AJ Bell. Companies such as IP Group and Rightmove have announced their intentions to restart buybacks.

On Wednesday Balfour Beatty was the latest company to announce positive buyback news, increasing its planned repurchase to £150m from £50m. The announcement took buybacks announced so far in 2021 to £2.2bn.

The trend is a big turnaround from 2020 when more than £10bn of buybacks were scrapped and only £1.6bn of share repurchases were approved and carried out from March to December as companies conserved cash during the Covid-19 crisis.

The buyback slump in 2020 followed a multiyear splurge that peaked in 2018 when UK groups purchased £36bn of their own shares. Buybacks return cash to shareholders but critics say they increase returns for affluent asset owners at the expense of employees and stifle investment needed for companies and economies to thrive.

Market commentators predicted buybacks would be less popular when the crisis subsides after companies were left with threadbare finances to cope with plunging revenues. Buybacks usually supplement dividends, which though under scrutiny are seen as longer-term fixtures of corporate planning.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Just a year ago, corporations were looking to preserve every penny as they prepared to face the virus and its economic fallout. Now some clearly feel sufficiently confident to return precious cash to their shareholders.

“Shareholders must now decide whether this is a sign that corporate confidence is flooding back and the good times are about to roll once more, or whether boardrooms are letting down their guard too quickly in the wake of the pandemic.”

Mould said there were good reasons why companies might buy back shares including letting shareholders decide what to do with the money instead of splurging cash on an acquisition. He said this is particularly relevant when record low interest rates mean companies make hardly any return on cash.

Buybacks can also suggest a company’s shares are undervalued. Warren Buffett, the world’s most revered investor, has said if a company has ample money to meet its needs and its shares are selling at significantly less than a conservative valuation of its intrinsic business then buybacks can be a good thing.

“There will be some who see this rapid return to corporate largesse as a worrying sign, and one that reflects the return of animal spirits and frothy, bull-market conditions within equity markets,” Mould said.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine