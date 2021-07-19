Calculus invests in Brouhaha Entertainment

The Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund, together with other funds managed or advised by Calculus, has invested in Brouhaha Entertainment, a newly formed production company combining the slates of Gabrielle Tana, Troy Lum and Andrew Mason.

The news was announced today by the Fund’s Manager, Calculus Capital, and Stargrove Pictures, its media adviser. Brouhaha Entertainment is based in both London and Sydney (Australia) and will have extended reach beyond borders due to the unique connections of the principal producers.

Upcoming Brouhaha productions include ‘Firebrand’ (dir: Karim Aïnouz), ‘All That I Am’ (dir: Kate Dennis), ‘TheConvert’ (dir: Lee Tamahori), ‘Majesty’ (dir: Richard E Grant) and ‘Cottontail’ (Patrick Dickinson).

Gabrielle Tana is an Oscar-nominated film and television producer based in London and New York. She produced the Oscar-nominated ‘Philomena’, starring Dame Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, and the critically acclaimed ‘The Invisible Woman’, directed by Ralph Fiennes. Gabrielle also produced ‘The Dig’, which premiered with Netflix, in early 2021.

At the age of 27, Troy Lum founded Hopscotch Films which became Australia’s leading independent distributor. Over the next decade he released hundreds of titles including ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, ‘La La Land’, ‘Spotlight’ and many more. His production involvement includes ‘Saving Mr Banks’, ‘The Water Diviner’ and ‘Adore’.

Andrew Mason has been a producer for over 25 years, producing Alex Proyas’ sci-fi masterpiece ‘Dark City’, as well ‘The Matrix’, ‘The Water Diviner’, ‘Silent Hill’ and ‘Adore’.

The team have a wealth of relationships across the industry and will be supported by an established network of collaborators, including, most significantly, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, who has produced ‘The Dig’, ‘The White Crow’ and ‘The Invisible Woman’ and with whom they will continue to work.

This is the sixth investment made by Calculus on behalf of the Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund, which was launched in June 2019, in association with the British Film Institute (BFI). The BFI, as a charity, has no financial interest in the Fund, but initiated the project to help bring a new wave of investors in the UK creative content industry to support the growth of dynamic and ambitious UK companies.

Stargrove Pictures, whose team has overseen over £1bn of investments in the creative industries, identified the opportunity to invest. Stargrove Pictures CEO Stephen Fuss will join the board of Brouhaha.

Gabrielle Tana, Co-CEO at Brouhaha Entertainment comments: “The producers involved in Brouhaha Entertainment have a track record of creating bold, innovative content with strong connection to A-List talent both above and below the line. We are poised and ready to develop slates to satisfy the market hunger for quality content. The funding from Calculus will enable us to take advantage of this unprecedented content boom.”

John Glencross, CEO at Calculus Capital comments: “The founders have brought together one of the strongest slates we’ve seen since launching the Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund and we are excited to support the business in bringing new content to film and TV audiences.”

Stephen Fuss, CEO at Stargrove Pictures comments: “Gaby, Troy and Andrew make a formidable team, whose exciting slate and fantastic talent relationships leave them very well-placed to capitalise on the current demand for film and tv content.”