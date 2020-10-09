Mark Polson and the lang cat team would really appreciate your help for their biggest ever census of the sector – the third edition of their popular and influential State of the Adviser Nation study.

Whatever kind of advice business you work in – independent or restricted, the lang cat team want to hear from you. Admins, paraplanners, advisers, business owners are all equally welcome. Every respondent gets a playback of the results and other cool stuff from the lang cat

By participating you’re helping with an as-yet-unknown number of articles, papers, projects and conversations. Depending on how long the answers you give are, it should take you somewhere between 20 and 40 minutes to complete.

To thank you for your time, the lang cat team have tried to make sure they offer something in return. Participants will get two reports:

Firstly, you will get a copy of the final report, available only to subscribers to their insight material and the people who matter most – you.

In the new year, lang cat will be putting together a 2020 review of the platform sector, taking a look at how the sector has performed and how each platform has measured up. Feedback from firms indicates that this reporting helps them with their ongoing market monitoring and due diligence. They’d normally charge a couple of hundred pounds to firms buying this directly from them but you’ll receive this gratis.

You can complete the survey here https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SOTAN3