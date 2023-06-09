Cambridgeshire to become innovation hotspot for Cambridge ‘wide’ Open Day

Cambridge ‘wide’ Open Day will see the life-science/tech and green cluster community come together to showcase the exciting innovation within the sector that is striving to address global issues.

Cambridge, UK has emerged as one of the hottest life-science/tech/green clusters in the world and is attracting interest from inside Cambridge and around the UK/world. The culture of the ecosystem is as generous, vibrant and as collaborative as ever.

The Cambridge ‘wide’ Open day is a first of a kind opportunity to ‘see’ Cambridge in ‘one-shot’ for all investors whether they be from the town itself or from across the country and beyond.



Registration for the event closes on Midnight June 12th with the event itself happening on June 14th from 11-3pm with an additional garden party at 4pm at Hauxton House.



More than 60 venues/companies have signed up including many of the major science/tech parks. To help plan and design the day a map of the venues is available here.