X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Canaccord Genuity Group INC., through its wealth management business in the UK announces acquisition of Punter Southall Wealth

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 14, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Acquisition further expands Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s footprint in the UK and increases the scale of its financial planning capability.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF) (the “Company”) has announced that through its wealth management business in the UK and Crown Dependencies (“CGWM UK”), it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Punter Southall Wealth Limited (”PSW”) including the intermediary-facing brand Psigma, from Punter Southall Group (“PSG”). Closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

PSW is a leading vertically integrated wealth manager, offering a broad range of advice and wealth management solutions to high net-worth individuals, including bespoke portfolios, managed portfolio services and a multi-asset fund range, complemented by a strong intermediary distribution channel. Currently operating as a subsidiary of PSG, PSW has approximately £5.0 billion (C$8.5 billion) in client assets. PSW is forecast to generate annual revenue of approximately £33.7 million (C$57.0 million) in the year ending December 31, 2021.

This acquisition represents an opportunity for CGWM UK to build upon its exceptional growth to date and advance its priority of becoming an integrated wealth manager of scale. PSW’s core client proposition will remain largely unchanged, and the existing direct relationships between portfolio managers, financial planners and their clients will not be affected. With a strong track record of successfully integrating businesses and clients, CGWM UK expects to achieve tangible revenue and cost synergies with a clear pathway to continued growth.

David Esfandi, Chief Executive Officer of CGWM UK said: “Our acquisition of Punter Southall Wealth represents an exciting strategic opportunity to further develop our integrated wealth management business, adding national scale and exceptional capability to our advice-led offering. We see a strong cultural fit between CGWM UK and PSW and we look forward to supporting this talented team, as we work together to build upon the strong foundations that both of our businesses have established to date.”

As part of CGWM UK, the investment professionals, financial planners, and clients of PSW will also have access to the broad range of resources provided by CGWM UK and the Company’s broader global platform. To help facilitate a seamless transition, several of PSW’s team will become active members of CGWM UK’s existing investment committees.

Jonathan Punter, Chief Executive Officer of Punter Southall Group, said: “The market for financial advice to high net worth individuals is consolidating and we felt that Punter Southall Wealth would benefit from a larger partner which can take it to the next level of its development. After long and careful consideration, we chose Canaccord Genuity as the best partner for our clients and our people.”

John Howard Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Punter Southall Wealth, added: “There is a strong cultural fit between Punter Southall Wealth and Canaccord Genuity and we share a commitment to provide the highest standard of financial advice and investment management, while fostering enduring client partnerships. Being part of a well-capitalised, international group provides good opportunities to grow our existing operations while providing continuity for our valued clients and the exceptional team we have.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Financial services firms falling short on D&I according to new reboot. index
    December 13, 2021

    reboot., a network of senior financial services professionals working together to maintain the dialogue on race and racial inequality in the workplace, has today launched

  • M&G Investments’ 2022 market outlook
    December 13, 2021

    After a period of surprising outcomes for both equity and debt markets, both of which have reached record prices even after the global instability caused

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Cyber fears as HMRC declares 17 serious data breaches to ICO
    December 13, 2021

    Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reported a total of 17 serious data breaches to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over a 15 month

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • Vanguard launches sustainable active funds
    December 8, 2021

     The launch includes the introduction of the Vanguard SustainableLife range consisting of three actively managed multi-asset sustainability funds providing a core portfolio solution for investors.

  • Why now is the time to invest in sustainability and climatetech ventures
    December 9, 2021

    Jake Wombwell-Povey, Investment Director at Vala Capital, shares why the compelling combination of government resources, consumer demand, technological innovation, corporate necessity and investor appetite has

  • Aegon’s Steven Cameron sets out what advisers should look out for in 2022
    December 13, 2021

    Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon, discusses what advisers should look out for in 2022. Cameron (pictured) comments on: Rising inflation Consumer investment strategy National

  • What is intergenerational wealth planning?
    December 13, 2021

    By Lorraine Denton, Chartered financial planner at Punter Southall Wealth Over the next thirty years, an estimated £5.5 trillion is due to be passed from

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine