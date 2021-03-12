X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Canaccord Genuity raises target price on James Fisher

by
March 12, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on oilfield services firm James Fisher from 1,200.0p to 1,375.0p on Friday following the group’s full-year results a day earlier.
Canaccord highlighted that James Fisher’s full-year results had come in at the top end of previous guidance, with earnings per share of 47.8p, down 39% year-on-year on known Covid-related problems and specific challenges in project-related work for the offshore marine markets, a writedown of various assets clearing the decks for its upcoming strategic review and a strong cash performance that resulted in year-end net debt of £198.0m.

Looking forward, the Canadian bank said Fisher’s outlook for 2021 was for “a significant earnings recovery”, with a reduction in Covid-19 effects and strong positive signs across multiple markets.

Canaccord, which reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock, said it was now taking “a slightly more cautious view on earnings”, moving broadly in line with consensus and reducing its forecasts by roughly 9% for the next three years.

However, at the same time, the analysts said they were “increasingly confident” in a resumption of Fisher’s traditional valuation premium with “a more strategically focussed portfolio”.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine