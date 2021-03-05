X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Canaccord stays at ‘buy’ on Vistry Group, raises dividend forecasts

by
March 5, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity bumped up their target price on shares of homebuilder Vistry Group following its latest full-year numbers, support measures in the Budget and its management team’s track record.
The group delivered a slightly better-than-expected full year result, having successfully navigated a “difficult” 2020, and was now in “good shape” and set for a “sharp” increase in profits in 2021 “along with a more comfortable balance sheet”.

Furthermore, not only had the year started well, “with the boost from Wednesday’s budget, we have greater confidence in the Group reaching its profit targets this year,” they said.

Indeed, they noted how the group had already secured 64% of its forward sales for 2021.

“Over the last few years, management has propelled Vistry into being a top 5 UK housebuilder and established a leading Partnerships business,” they added.

Canaccord also raised its estimates for the company’s dividend per share in 2021-22 from 45.0p and 47.0p to 50.0p and 60.0p, respectively.

Linked to the above, at the time of Vistry’s full-year results, management had guided towards 2021 average net debt of less than £200m and an improved net cash position.

On the back of all the above, they stood by their ‘buy’ recommendation on the shares while raising their target price from 1,000p to 1,000p.

Their revised target price was based on their 703.0p per share estimate for the firm’s net asset value, excluding goodwill, in calendar year 2021 and a target multiple of approximately 1.34, against a sector average of 1.65 times.

Canaccord’s dividend yield target for the shares was 4.0%.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine