Canada Life appoints Tom Evans to Managing Director of Retirement 

Canada Life has appointed Tom Evans to the position of Managing Director of Retirement.

Tom was appointed interim MD of Retirement in Autumn 2022, subsequent to a highly successful tenure as Managing Director of Home Finance. Tom completes nine years with Canada Life this month and will continue reporting to Lindsey Rix, Chief Executive, UK.

Lindsey Rix, Chief Executive, Canada Life UK said: “Since his appointment as interim MD last Autumn, Tom has played a key role in bringing together Individual Annuity and Home Finance into one Retirement business. His wealth of expertise and leadership, combined with a deep understanding of our markets and our industry, are a real asset in driving forward this important part of our business.

“Tom will play a vital role in our focus to continue understanding and meeting our customers’ evolving needs.”

Tom Evans, Managing Director, Retirement, Canada Life UK commented: “It’s exciting to be leading the Retirement Division forward at a time of such significant opportunity for our business and customers. I’m looking forward to working with my team to build on the fantastic work done so far to maximise the opportunities that our Individual Annuity and Home Finance business units present.