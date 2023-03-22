Canada Life launches Diversified Risk Managed Fund Range

Canada Life has today announced the launch of its Diversified Risk Managed (DRM) fund range as part of the refresh of the Managed Fund suite of 0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% funds.

The new fund range allows investors and advisers to choose from four different risk profiles, each with specific volatility parameters, that best fits their long-term investment objectives.

As part of the refresh, the DRM range has:

Moved to volatility targeting – the funds’ objectives have been amended to include volatility targeting, to constrain the degree to which the performance of the fund will move up and down in the short-to-medium term

the funds’ objectives have been amended to include volatility targeting, to constrain the degree to which the performance of the fund will move up and down in the short-to-medium term Removed geographic and currency restrictions – the funds will now all be able to invest globally to achieve better diversification and the enhanced performance

– the funds will now all be able to invest globally to achieve better diversification and the enhanced performance Completed the risk profile suite – an additional fund, the DRM 5 Fund, has been added to the risk profile suite, to ensure that the range has funds spanning all risk profiles from 3-6

The DRM fund range will be co-managed by Craig Rippe, Head of Multi-Asset, and Jordan Sriharan, Fund Manager.

Listen to our conversation with Jordan Sriharan on a recent episode of IFA Talk below…

Bringing together an array of expertise across Canada Life, the DRM suite will be available to investors and advisers via CLAM’s OEIC range, Canada Life’s The Retirement Account, onshore bond, and accessible on a variety of investment platforms.

Lower-cost index funds will be available to advisers exclusively through The Retirement Account, priced at 0.25%/25bps.

Shelley Greenwood, Head of Investment Proposition, Wealth, Canada Life, comments: “This launch marks an important step in the development of our inhouse multi-asset proposition, and comes at a time when we see a growing demand from advisers for an easy-to-use, and well governed, range of solutions.

“With the ability to meet clients’ varying appetites to risk at different stages of the retirement journey – the DRM fund range addresses this exact need, making them an excellent option within our market leading Retirement Account pension. As the funds have volatility targets, advisers will be able to support their clients to understand the ups and downs that they can expect to experience in their investment journey.

“This is a standout example of how Canada Life can build innovative solutions with advisers and their clients front of mind, by leveraging the capabilities and expertise of the Wealth and Asset Management teams.”