X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Car and home insurers to be banned from penalising loyal customers

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
December 30, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Customers renewing their home or motor insurance from 1 January will be charged no more than new customers under rules being implemented by the Financial Conduct Authority in the new year.
The FCA said on Thursday that the new rules are expected to save consumers £4.2bn over the next 10 years. The reforms follow a review during which the FCA found that many insurers were increasing prices for renewing customers year-on-year – a practice known as price walking.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said: “Our interventions will make the insurance market fairer and make it work better. Insurers can no longer penalise consumers who stay with them. You can still shop around and negotiate a better deal, but you won’t have to switch just to avoid being charged a loyalty premium.

“We are keeping a close eye on how insurers respond to our new rules, to ensure that the benefits of a better insurance market are delivered to consumers.”

The reforms also include new rules to give consumers easier methods of cancelling the automatic renewal of their policy, and to require insurance firms demonstrate their products deliver fair value to customers.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Four key factors affecting financial planning in 2022
    December 26, 2021

    By Nick Sinclair-Wilson, Chartered Financial Planner at BRI Wealth Management 1) Changes to Taxation  Starting with the obvious, as many will know the record fiscal

  • All I want for Christmas is a completed tax return
    December 24, 2021

    Last Christmas, 31,400 customers completed tax returns between 24 and 26 December. That included 20,200 on Christmas Eve and 2,700 on Christmas Day. The peak

  • Just Group FOI request reveals regions where high house prices cause the biggest IHT headaches
    December 28, 2021

    Residential property makes up nearly half the value (49%) of estates facing Inheritance Tax in London compared to a quarter or less in areas including

  • Investment company 2021 review: a record year
    December 27, 2021

    Record fundraising for investment companies in 2021 helped propel the industry to its highest ever level of assets under management, data from the Association of

  • Is Omicron a Risk for Emerging Markets?
    December 29, 2021

    By Anu Gaggar, Global Investment Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant

  • Origo – Time to reflect on our achievements in 2021
    December 24, 2021

    Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo, urges the industry to contemplate its successes in 2021 and reflects on four of the FinTech’s key achievements over the

  • Killik & Co – 4 things we’re thinking about for 2022
    December 28, 2021

    By Shaun Robson, Head of Wealth Planning at Killik & Co 1) Stealth Taxes Earlier in 2021, we saw Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce a series

  • Innovative pilots explore flexible ways for self-employed people to save for retirement
    December 29, 2021

    Ground-breaking savings pilots have been announced to test new forms of flexible saving that are designed to fit with self-employed people’s often variable and uncertain

  • FCA reveals that New Year will deliver fairer home and motor insurance renewals 
    December 30, 2021

    From 1 January insurers will be banned from quoting customers a higher price for renewing their home or motor insurance than they would pay if they were a new customer. The new rules

  • Merry Christmas Everybody
    December 25, 2021

    So here it is! After another year fraught with challenges and Covid concerns, and the omicron variant having done its level best to scupper many

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine