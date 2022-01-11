Carmignac launches model portfolio service in partnership with SimplyBiz, as three-year managed distribution deal agreed

SimplyBiz and Carmignac have partnered to launch a bespoke range of model portfolios, designed specifically for advisers’ use. The new portfolios were designed using SimplyBiz’s strategic asset allocation model, licensed through Hymans Robertson, and will form part of its range of risk-controlled solutions.

This follows SimplyBiz’s recent announcement that Carmignac had become the latest high-profile signing to its managed distribution service (MDS). Designed to enhance the services delivered by SimplyBiz to its member firms, the multi-year MDS partnerships align product providers’ outreach to intermediaries’ business models, ensuring the right messages reach the most relevant audience through the most effective channels, and consumers receive products better aligned to their needs.

Rodger Baillie, Head of Distribution Services, SimplyBiz, commented:

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Carmignac on this new range of model portfolios, which I believe will help to provide advisers, and their clients, with greater choice in the rapidly growing risk-controlled sector. The Carmignac team is renowned across the sector for its exceptional insight and expertise, and combined with the input from RSMR as the DFM for the range, I believe this development will be warmly welcomed by our member firms.

“After working closely with Carmignac for a number of years, I’m also delighted to see them join our managed distribution service, strengthening our relationship and enhancing the relevance and range of solutions and resources we can collaboratively deliver to our membership.”

Maxime Carmignac, Managing Director of Carmignac’s UK Branch, declares:

“I’m delighted to pursue this long-term partnership with SimplyBiz in the UK and create a bespoke range of Model Portfolios for the retail independent financial advice market.

“We have designed these Model Portfolios with investors’ objectives and profiles in mind, with a strong focus on resilience in the medium and long term. SimplyBiz’ support will be key in providing these genuine investment solutions meeting UK investors’ needs.”