CashCalc and Wealthcraft launch 2-way integration

CashCalc and Wealthcraft have announced the launch of a full 2-way integration. Predominantly built by Wealthcraft using the CashCalc Open API, the integration is designed to help advisers reduce the need to manually key client information between both of their accounts.

Available to use at no extra cost, advisers will be able to link or exchange clients and their information between both CashCalc and Wealthcraft – saving time throughout their entire financial planning process, as well as reducing the risk of errors by removing the need to manually key information.

Ray Adams, Chartered Financial Planner and founder of CashCalc, said: “Integrations have been a top priority since joining FE fundinfo and we’re very happy that Wealthcraft chose to use our open API to develop a full 2-way integration. I’m confident it will help those using both CashCalc and Wealthcraft reduce the need to manually key client information, and with it make their financial planning processes much more efficient.”

Rob Bowers, Product Manager at Wealthcraft, said: “Integration and provider partnerships are a regular request from the industry and thus form a strong part of our product strategy. We are very pleased to add CashCalc to our suite of integrated partners, where our global clients can enhance their advice journey with this two-way integration.”

The integration with Wealthcraft is the latest of several integrations CashCalc have launched this summer, which includes Adviser Cloud, EValue, and most notably, Fundment – the first integration between a cashflow planning tool and an investment platform to enable straight-through processing.