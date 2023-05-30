Cazenove Capital publishes its Sustainability and Impact Reports

Cazenove Capital, one of the UK’s leading wealth management businesses and part of Schroders, has today published its latest Sustainability and Impact Investment Reports.

They detail how the firms Sustainable Growth Fund for private clients and Responsible Multi-Asset Fund for charities are achieving financial returns and having a positive impact on people and the planet.

Download the reports here:

This is the third year that Cazenove Capital has provided detailed sustainability and impact reporting for its flagship sustainable funds. Using the accumulated data, the reports now include meaningful insights on how the impact of the funds have evolved over time.

Highlights for the Cazenove Sustainable Growth Fund Sustainability and Impact Report :

100% of the investments in the fund act to avoid harm and 27% 1 are in holdings which actively contribute to tackling the worlds biggest challenges, such as climate change and inclusion

are in holdings which actively contribute to tackling the worlds biggest challenges, such as climate change and inclusion Per £1 million invested in the fund, an estimated 367 people stand to benefit through the provision of healthcare, housing, financial inclusion and access to digital services 1

Per £1 million invested in the fund, an estimated 139 tonnes of CO 2 is avoided, which is the equivalent to the carbon absorbed by 2,292 trees 1

is avoided, which is the equivalent to the carbon absorbed by 2,292 trees The fund has a carbon footprint that is about 50% lower than the quity market average and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner 2

Over the three years to 31 December 2022, the fund delivered a return of 20.7% compared to the peer group return of 3.5%, as represented by the ARC steady Growth Index3

Lyn Tomlinson, Head of Impact and Philanthropy, Cazenove Capital commented:

“At the time of publishing our latest Sustainability and Impact Reports, we have seen record breaking temperatures across Asia and Europe and we are facing the return of an El-Nino season. We have just 79 months to halve global emissions4 if we are to limit temperature rises to a level which avoids the most negative impacts of climate change, including the mass displacement of people and irreversible bio-diversity loss.

As we approach the second half of this decade of action, it is more important than ever that investors allocate capital to investments that address environmental and social challenges. Our reports highlight the efforts we are making to avoid harm and to allocate capital to improve lives and ultimately protect our planet. As part of our commitment to remain at the forefront of global best practice we are delighted to have had our reporting independently verified by leading impact consultant BlueMark5.”

Kate Rogers, Global Head of Sustainability, Cazenove Capital commented:“Our goal is to bring together investors and managers in a collaborative approach to drive climate and social action, and deliver profit with purpose. With a shared vision, radical transparency and active client participation, we believe we can make positive change.”

Cazenove Capital had developed a proprietary impact management framework to assess the social and environmental outcomes of its investments. As a significant investor in third-party funds, we are breaking new ground in engaging with asset managers to ensure that we’re all moving towards best practice in sustainable investment.

The launch of this year’s Sustainability and Impact Reports coincides with Cazenove Capital’s recent recognition as ESG / Impact Manager of the Year at the Magic Circle Awards, as well as achieving verification from BlueMark5 – a leading impact reporting consultant.