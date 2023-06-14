Cazenove Capital’s 2nd Office Chair Grand Prix 2023 raises £100k for the NSPCC

The Cazenove Capital Office Chair Grand Prix raised £100k for charity this month, smashing the target set and money raised at last years’ event.

The sun came out on Thursday 1 June for investment and finance professionals from across the UK, to prove their stamina by racing around a track on the tennis courts at the City of London Girls School on recycled office chairs.

An addition this year, was the introduction of a two-lap sprint race for the C-Suite of firms. We counted nine CEOs, three CFOs, six CIOs, three COOs and a collection of Managing Partners from firms across the industry including JPMorgan, Jupiter, Findlay Park, Atlas Infrastructure, Troy, Cazenove Capital and Schroders. For both this race and for the team race there was some outstanding fancy dress to be seen, including teams dressed as jockeys, Top Gun, the cast of Scooby Doo, Where’s Wally, and bee keepers.

Caspar Rock, Chief Investment Officer, Cazenove Capital commented:“I am delighted with the success of our Office Chair Grand Prix 2023, which has raised over £100,000 for the NSPCC and is far in excess of what I had hoped for. We have certainly proved that it can be lots of fun raising money for charity, and no one was injured, although a few of the chairs ended up worse for wear.”

After the event, racers were welcomed for drinks at the Schroders offices where Schroder plc non-executive director, Leonie Schroder handed out the well-earnt prizes.

We would like to thank everyone who helped to make it a fantastic day, including participants, volunteers and donors.