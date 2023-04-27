CCLA’s Better World Global Equity Fund now on 27 leading intermediary & direct-to-consumer platforms

CCLA Investment Management, a sustainable investment pioneer, have announced that it’s Better World Global Equity Fund, is now available to UK investors through 27 investor platforms, as it marks the first anniversary of its launch.

Investors can access the fund through well-known firms including Aegon Institutional, AJ Bell, Chelsea Financial, Fidelity, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Investor, M&G Wealth, Quilter, Transact, and The Big Exchange among others [NOTE1]. There are also well-advanced plans for the fund to be added to further intermediary and direct-to-consumer platforms imminently.

Mr Sam HOLDER, Operations Director, Chelsea Financial, said:

“We are delighted to offer investors the opportunity to invest with the largest charity fund manager in the UK [NOTE 2] via the Chelsea Financial Services platform. With its strong investment team and authentic approach to ESG, CCLA is a great example of where skilled active management can be a force for good in society.”

Mr Paul RICHARDS, Head of Distribution, Fidelity Adviser Solutions, said:

“Our research shows that sustainable investing forms part of client discussions for nine out of 10 advisers, highlighting the need for products and services which cater to this demand. We are continuing to expand the range of solutions we offer to support this and are pleased to mark the addition of CCLA’s recently launched fund to Fidelity Adviser Solutions.”

The fund mirrors CCLA’s successful global equity strategy offered to its 30,000 charity clients since 2007 and which has delivered excellent returns over the past 5 years [NOTE 4]. Please note past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Both the fund and CCLA’s approach to sustainability were recently fully assessed and validated by Defaqto, an independent research firm that collects data on UK Financial Services propositions.

Mr Ian TAUNT, Head of Investments at Willis Owen, said:

“We are delighted to offer investors the opportunity to invest with the largest charity fund manager in the UK via the Willis Owen platform. CCLA’s heritage in the non-profit space and its commitment to driving positive change in society make for a compelling proposition.”

Ms Abigail SATER, Chief Executive Officer at The Big Exchange, said:

“The Big Exchange investment platform serves retail investors who want their money to make a positive impact on people and the planet. We believe the right investments can drive real change by encouraging businesses to work towards achieving a more sustainable and inclusive economy. All our funds undergo an independently conducted impact assessment, which also considers the positive influence and transparency of reporting, and we are pleased to offer the CCLA Better World Fund to our customers.”

Mr Jasper BERENS, Head of Client Relationships and Distribution at CCLA, said:“We are extremely pleased our Better World Global Equity Fund has been so well received and the fast progress we have made in just one year onboarding it to these direct-to-consumer and intermediary platforms.

“Since the fund launched, we’ve been busy. We’ve hired a six-person marketing team and true to spirit, we’ve also led a few initiatives to help push for a better world. In the last six months, we wrote to 100 of the largest listed UK employers to ask how they were supporting their lowest paid workers with the cost-of-living crisis, we also launched the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark – Global 100, which evaluates how 100 of the world’s largest listed companies are approaching and managing workplace mental health, and we led an investor coalition calling for better protection for the UK’s migrant seasonal workers.”

The Better World Global Equity Fund is managed in accordance with CCLA’s Good Investment philosophy to invest for a better world. CCLA engages investee companies to push for greater sustainability in the real-world economy whilst also assessing companies on their environmental, social and governance criteria to ensure they are robust businesses positioned for the long-term while at the same time investing in a way that CCLA believes is aligned with its clients’ values.