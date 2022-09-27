X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Censuswide poll reveals public anger over Tory tax cuts for the rich

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
September 27, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

A third of voters say they are less likely to vote Conservative following last week’s tax-cutting mini-budget, according to a survey.

A Censuswide poll for InvestingReviews.co.uk found just 13% were more likely to vote Tory, with more than twice that number (34%) saying they were less likely to do so. A large number (40%) were unchanged though these are unlikely to be the floating voters who will decide the next election (13% didn’t know).

The poll revealed widespread opposition to some of the key measures included in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s stimulus package. A large number (43%) rejected Mr Kwarteng’s decision to abolish the 45% income tax band for those earning more than £150,000, compared with just 26% who welcomed the measure (31% didn’t know).

Meanwhile, half said they disagreed with the decision to lift a cap on bankers’ bonuses, with just 1 in 5 (21%) supporting the move.

InvestingReviews.co.uk CEO Simon Jones said: “Liz Truss said she isn’t worried about making unpopular decisions, and it looks like her Chancellor is of the same mind.

“Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget has spooked the markets and caused widespread dissatisfaction among voters. Only time will tell if the government’s tax-cutting measures were the jump start the economy needed.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine