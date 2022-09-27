Censuswide poll reveals public anger over Tory tax cuts for the rich

A third of voters say they are less likely to vote Conservative following last week’s tax-cutting mini-budget, according to a survey.

A Censuswide poll for InvestingReviews.co.uk found just 13% were more likely to vote Tory, with more than twice that number (34%) saying they were less likely to do so. A large number (40%) were unchanged though these are unlikely to be the floating voters who will decide the next election (13% didn’t know).

The poll revealed widespread opposition to some of the key measures included in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s stimulus package. A large number (43%) rejected Mr Kwarteng’s decision to abolish the 45% income tax band for those earning more than £150,000, compared with just 26% who welcomed the measure (31% didn’t know).

Meanwhile, half said they disagreed with the decision to lift a cap on bankers’ bonuses, with just 1 in 5 (21%) supporting the move.

InvestingReviews.co.uk CEO Simon Jones said: “Liz Truss said she isn’t worried about making unpopular decisions, and it looks like her Chancellor is of the same mind.

“Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget has spooked the markets and caused widespread dissatisfaction among voters. Only time will tell if the government’s tax-cutting measures were the jump start the economy needed.”