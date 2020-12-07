@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Bloomberg reveals Frank Slootman, CEO of cloud computing ‘unicorn’ Snowflake, collects $95m payout – a month. In Germany, prosecutors investigate EY over Wirecard audits.

AI trading algorithms are listening on the trading floors.

*The machines are listening.* Executives are now engaged in a cat and mouse game with AI-powered trading algorithms, and constantly changing how they talk to avoid negative words, phrases and verbal tics that the algos might react to. https://t.co/KBVSuUDVsR pic.twitter.com/0tXf76cw5v — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) December 5, 2020

German prosecutors investigate EY over Wirecard audits.

If only there was a compound German word for the pleasure I am deriving from this https://t.co/xSr71RUKNc — Robert Smith (@BondHack) December 4, 2020

Bafin’s involvement remains unclear.

It is unclear if Bafin, which that same year banned short selling in Wirecard shares and filed a criminal complaint against Financial Times journalists investigating the company, took any action. https://t.co/l1MsKV96JH via @financialtimes @OlafStorbeck — Stefania Palma 普诗雅 (@stef_palma) December 7, 2020

Jamie Powell rains on Tesla’s parade.

even if this is correct, the EU EV market has tripled in size this year. 30% growth isn't exactly impressive right? giant market share loss. — Jamie Powell (@ajb_powell) December 7, 2020

Cloud computing unicorn Snowflake is now valued at $96bn. CEO Frank Slootman negotiated his monthly payout when the company was valued at $3.5bn.

This is incredible. The CEO of the software company $SNOW is currently on a compensation package that's netting him $95 million in stock options every single month. https://t.co/0cb59T7o5C — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 4, 2020

