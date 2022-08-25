X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

CEO to leave Sandringham Partners

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
August 25, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

M&G Wealth has announced that Tim Sargisson, CEO of Independent Financial Advice firm Sandringham Partners, is to leave the business early next year.

Sargisson has been CEO of Sandringham Partners since 2015 and led the successful acquisition of the business by M&G plc at the start of this year.

The existing management of Sandringham remain in place and will further develop its growth strategy.

Huddersfield-based Sandringham currently has over 180 IFA Partners and advises on assets of more than £2.5 billion for over 10,000 clients. It sits alongside M&G Wealth’s existing advice, platform and investment businesses and will continue to operate under the Sandringham brand.

David Montgomery, MD of M&G Wealth, said: “I thank Tim for all his support and positive commitment to making the M&G acquisition of Sandringham a success.

“He has played a huge part in making Sandringham such an attractive and growing proposition for M&G to acquire and integrate as a core part of our strategy and proposition going forward.

“We wish him every success in the future.”

Tim Sargisson, CEO of Sandringham Partners, said: “I have been incredibly proud to lead Sandringham. Our core focus has always been to support, guide and enable our Partners to protect and enhance the lives of our clients.

“We have consistently been independently recognised as having significant levels of client’s engagement and satisfaction ratings in delivering excellent outcomes for our clients.

“I am confident that, as part of M&G, our Partners will be able to increase this focus in the future and continue to greatly enrich our clients lives”.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, VouchedFor, the leading review site for financial advisers, judged Sandringham as the UK’s only top-rated large advice firm.

Earlier this month M&G announced that it was taking an initial 49.9% stake in another National IFA, Continuum Financial Services, with a scheduled agreement in place to acquire the remainder over the following 2 years.

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine