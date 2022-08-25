CEO to leave Sandringham Partners

M&G Wealth has announced that Tim Sargisson, CEO of Independent Financial Advice firm Sandringham Partners, is to leave the business early next year.

Sargisson has been CEO of Sandringham Partners since 2015 and led the successful acquisition of the business by M&G plc at the start of this year.

The existing management of Sandringham remain in place and will further develop its growth strategy.

Huddersfield-based Sandringham currently has over 180 IFA Partners and advises on assets of more than £2.5 billion for over 10,000 clients. It sits alongside M&G Wealth’s existing advice, platform and investment businesses and will continue to operate under the Sandringham brand.

David Montgomery, MD of M&G Wealth, said: “I thank Tim for all his support and positive commitment to making the M&G acquisition of Sandringham a success.

“He has played a huge part in making Sandringham such an attractive and growing proposition for M&G to acquire and integrate as a core part of our strategy and proposition going forward.

“We wish him every success in the future.”

Tim Sargisson, CEO of Sandringham Partners, said: “I have been incredibly proud to lead Sandringham. Our core focus has always been to support, guide and enable our Partners to protect and enhance the lives of our clients.

“We have consistently been independently recognised as having significant levels of client’s engagement and satisfaction ratings in delivering excellent outcomes for our clients.

“I am confident that, as part of M&G, our Partners will be able to increase this focus in the future and continue to greatly enrich our clients lives”.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, VouchedFor, the leading review site for financial advisers, judged Sandringham as the UK’s only top-rated large advice firm.

Earlier this month M&G announced that it was taking an initial 49.9% stake in another National IFA, Continuum Financial Services, with a scheduled agreement in place to acquire the remainder over the following 2 years.