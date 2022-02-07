CFA UK Launches New Certificate in Climate & Investing

The certificate aims to give investment professionals a deeper understanding of the risk and opportunity that climate change represents for investments and investment organisations at every stage of the investment decision making process.

CFA Society of the UK (“CFA UK”) today announces the launch of its new qualification, the Certificate in Climate and Investing (“CCI”). The new qualification is designed to help the investment management industry understand the implications of climate change on investments, and help individuals further their career in this field as capital markets play an increasing role in the transition to a low carbon economy.

The certificate, designed by investment practitioners for investment practitioners, is a self-study course requiring a recommended 150 hours of study. The 10-part syllabus covers climate science, regulatory response and policy, the changing corporate reporting landscape, and tools specific to measuring climate-related impacts on investments across a broad range of asset classes in both public and private markets, and at portfolio level.

Upon completion candidates will understand the implications of climate change on an investment and the ability to incorporate relevant tools, techniques and data into investment processes.

Following the qualification pilot phase supported by candidates representing over 60 different firms across a range of asset managers, asset owners, consultants and banks, registrations have now opened to everyone. Registered candidates have 12 months from starting the certificate course to sit the exam, and, upon successful completion, will be awarded their Certificate in Climate and Investing.

The launch of CCI follows the success of the Certificate in ESG Investing and demonstrates CFA UK’s mission to equip investment professionals with the skills and knowledge to integrate climate change considerations into their investment decision-making.

Chief Executive at CFA UK, Will Goodhart, comments: “The launch of CFA UK’s Certificate in Climate and Investing comes at a pivotal time for the investment profession. COP26 reaffirmed the changes that need to be made and highlighted the finance sector’s increased commitment to working with government and civil society to maintain the sustainability of our planet. Investment will have a vital role to play in the transition to Net Zero and there has never been a more important time for investment professionals to understand climate risks and how to integrate climate considerations into a portfolio. This programme provides the practical skills and knowledge that people in our sector need to be able to play their part and meet their clients’ demands.”

Chair of the CCI panel, Monica Filkova, CFA, comments: “Following a huge amount of research and preparation we are delighted to open registrations to the Certificate in Climate and Investing. The CCI panel has played an integral part in developing this qualification. I am grateful to all the professionals who have shared their knowledge to create this much needed qualification – especially the authors of the learning materials. The syllabus has been designed to ensure candidates feel empowered to make decisions on a topic that is becoming increasingly more complicated.”

“We all look forward to seeing the certificate becoming a benchmark qualification that supports the investment industry in reaching net zero.”