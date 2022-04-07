X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Charles Stanley launches a new range of responsible model portfolios with a focus on ESG

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 7, 2022
in MPS Hub, News
Share this story
Share this story

Charles Stanley is pleased to announce the launch of a range of Responsible Model Portfolios designed for those looking for enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics when meeting their financial objectives.

The range of risk-rated portfolios combine dynamic, active management and asset allocation expertise that is executed through cost-effective investments in mainly passive funds that track responsible benchmarks or have an ESG thematic focus.

The portfolios are managed by Jane Bransgrove, Investment Director and a member of Charles Stanley’s Responsible Investment Committee, and the Charles Stanley Asset Management team supported by the wider research team.

The team take a global and unconstrained approach to design the multi-asset portfolios, combining high quality active management with implementation using low-cost passive ETFs.

There are four portfolios within the range, aligned with risk categories, from lower through to higher risk. Each currently has an AAA MSCI ESG rating and is designed to be suitable for clients depending on their desired outcomes and appetite to risk.

Building on Charles Stanley’s successful MPS range and investment philosophy, the strategy has been running in-house for nearly five years. The models have consistently outperformed the benchmark since inception, with the lower risk, model 2, delivering 18.3% and model 5 delivering 34.7%.

The portfolios are risk-rated by Dynamic Planner, Synaptic and Defaqto and are available from today through major platform providers for GIA, ISA and pension investors.

Dan James, Head of Asset Management and Chair of the Charles Stanley Responsible Investment Committee, said: “I’m extremely excited to launch the Responsible Models to the market.

“COP26 and Net Zero targets, have put environmental concerns front of mind. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced consumer interest, with our recent research finding that over half (51%) of UK adults say the pandemic has increased their desire for investments with a sustainable focus.

“The models mirror our successful central investment process and we’ve already delivered a proven near five-year track record whilst running the models in-house.

“We believe this provides a cost-efficient way for clients to ensure that they are investing with a responsible lens.”

Jane Bransgrove, Director of Asset Management at Charles Stanley and the lead portfolio manager, said: “People now want their investments to incorporate ESG considerations, whilst still delivering on their financial goals. We believe responsible investing has the potential to deliver better returns over the long-term due to strong governance and lower risk assigned to companies that have a focus on ESG.

“These portfolios are designed to be low-cost, and well diversified, applying our skill in asset allocation to help investors meet their saving and investment goals.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • NS&I announces April 2022 Premium Bond winners
    April 1, 2022

    Both of this month’s Premium Bonds jackpot winners may have thought that April Fools had come early when Agent Million delivered the good news, as

  • Listed Infrastructure: investing in the assets that make the world work
    April 4, 2022

    by Alex Araujo, Fund Manager at M&G Investments  For investment professionals only INFRASTRUCTURE holds an important place in modern society, serving as the backbone of

  • Experts Comment On ERC Spring Report
    April 2, 2022

    Experts from Just Group, HUB Financial Solutions, and Key, comment on the Equity Release Council’s Spring 2022 Market Report Stephen Lowe, group communications director at retirement

  • IFA Magazine’s April edition – Life’s a Gas – is live now
    March 31, 2022

    Energy matters. The record increase in global gas prices has meant that IFA Magazine readers and the rest of the population are all now feeling

  • Best and worst performing funds and trusts of Q1 2022
    April 4, 2022

    Gold and Latin American funds top the performance tables in Q1 2022 Russian funds bring up the rear Baillie Gifford funds suffer a dire quarter,

  • No-fault divorce is here: legal experts share their views
    April 6, 2022

    Today is the day that ‘no-fault divorce’ officially comes into force, marking an important moment for married couples wishing to separate amicably. Until now, couples

  • Foster Denovo announces investment partner to fuel acquisition strategy and growth ambition
    April 5, 2022

    Foster Denovo Group Limited, the parent company of multi award winning national financial advisory business Foster Denovo Limited (www.fosterdenovo.com) has today announced that it has

  • A day in a life of a fund manager
    April 4, 2022

    After attaining a PhD in organic electronics from Imperial College London Simon King started at Octopus Ventures as an Intern. Now heading up the Ventures

  • 45,000 overpay almost £17 million on their student loans
    April 4, 2022

    In 2020/21, 45,264 graduates overpaid their student loans, because their payments didn’t stop once the debt was settled. The average overpayment was £375. In total

  • Sustainable investing in the aftermath of COP26 and the Covid-19 pandemic
    April 5, 2022

    The need for advisers, planners and paraplanners to access genuine and accurate information about sustainable investing has never been greater. With growing pressure from clients

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine