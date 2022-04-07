Charles Stanley launches a new range of responsible model portfolios with a focus on ESG

Charles Stanley is pleased to announce the launch of a range of Responsible Model Portfolios designed for those looking for enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics when meeting their financial objectives.

The range of risk-rated portfolios combine dynamic, active management and asset allocation expertise that is executed through cost-effective investments in mainly passive funds that track responsible benchmarks or have an ESG thematic focus.

The portfolios are managed by Jane Bransgrove, Investment Director and a member of Charles Stanley’s Responsible Investment Committee, and the Charles Stanley Asset Management team supported by the wider research team.

The team take a global and unconstrained approach to design the multi-asset portfolios, combining high quality active management with implementation using low-cost passive ETFs.

There are four portfolios within the range, aligned with risk categories, from lower through to higher risk. Each currently has an AAA MSCI ESG rating and is designed to be suitable for clients depending on their desired outcomes and appetite to risk.

Building on Charles Stanley’s successful MPS range and investment philosophy, the strategy has been running in-house for nearly five years. The models have consistently outperformed the benchmark since inception, with the lower risk, model 2, delivering 18.3% and model 5 delivering 34.7%.

The portfolios are risk-rated by Dynamic Planner, Synaptic and Defaqto and are available from today through major platform providers for GIA, ISA and pension investors.

Dan James, Head of Asset Management and Chair of the Charles Stanley Responsible Investment Committee, said: “I’m extremely excited to launch the Responsible Models to the market.

“COP26 and Net Zero targets, have put environmental concerns front of mind. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced consumer interest, with our recent research finding that over half (51%) of UK adults say the pandemic has increased their desire for investments with a sustainable focus.

“The models mirror our successful central investment process and we’ve already delivered a proven near five-year track record whilst running the models in-house.

“We believe this provides a cost-efficient way for clients to ensure that they are investing with a responsible lens.”

Jane Bransgrove, Director of Asset Management at Charles Stanley and the lead portfolio manager, said: “People now want their investments to incorporate ESG considerations, whilst still delivering on their financial goals. We believe responsible investing has the potential to deliver better returns over the long-term due to strong governance and lower risk assigned to companies that have a focus on ESG.

“These portfolios are designed to be low-cost, and well diversified, applying our skill in asset allocation to help investors meet their saving and investment goals.”