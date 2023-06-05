Chartered Insurance Institute listed in UK’s 10 Largest Professional Bodies 

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) features at number 10 on the UK’s Largest Professional Bodies list from MemberWise Network, with CII membership at 122,000.

The MemberWise Network recently shared their updated list for 2023, with the Royal College of Nursing at first place; an organisation that represents one of the largest workforces in the UK. Other bodies included are those supporting and representing long standing professions, such as accountancy, law and medicine. Seven of the ten professional bodies listed have seen increases in membership over the past 5 years.

Alan Vallance, CII CEO, said: “We are very pleased to have delivered a member experience that finds the Institute on the UK’s 10 Largest Professional Bodies list. This comes as a result of the hard work demonstrated by our staff and volunteers, which will continue as we strive to build our membership in line with our 5 year Strategic Plan.”

