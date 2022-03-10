X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Chelsea FC sale halted as Abramovich sanctioned

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
March 10, 2022
in Political News
Share this story
Share this story

The UK government has imposed sanctions on Chelsea Football Club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich, halting the sale of the London club.

The billionaire, one of seven oligarchs whose assets have been frozen, announced last week that he intended to sell Chelsea – thought to be worth around Â£3bn – following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the time, he said the move was in the best interests of the club and that net proceeds would be donated to “all victims of the war in Ukraine”.

However, with the announcement of sanctions on Thursday, the sale will now not be able to go ahead. No UK citizen or company may now do business with any of the the seven sanctioned individuals, who have a collective net worth of Â£15bn, according to the government.

The other sanctioned individuals are industrialist Oleg Deripaska; Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin; VTB chair Andrey Kostin; Gazprom chief executive Alexei Miller; Transneft president Nikolai Tokarev; and chair of Bank Rossiya Dmitri Lebedev. All are subject to a full asset freeze and travel ban.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported [Russian president Vladimir] Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “Oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to [Russian president Vladimir] Putin, they are complicit in his aggression. The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands.”

Abramovich has owned Chelsea for nearly two decades.

Although the sale of the club has been halted, the government has granted the club a licence authorising various football-related activities to continue, including playing matches.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine