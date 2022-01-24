X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

China Macro Focus: Policy easing ramping up to support growth

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 24, 2022
in Featured, News
Share this story
Share this story

By Carol Liao, China Economist, PIMCO

  • PBOC cut policy rate by 10bps as growth continued weakening in December, although the impact on growth likely will be limited as credit demand is still constrained by weak housing-related loan demand.
  • Government has announced concrete measures to boost infrastructure but modest moves on property and consumption in recent weeks. The support to infrastructure is unlikely to offset the weakness in the property sector and household consumption in 1Q. Housing policies will not reverse course, but correcting the over-implementation and stabilizing not only the supply but also the demand should be the near-term policy priority. More measures are needed to stabilize the property market and help households.
  • We expect 1Q growth to further weaken, and more easing measures to come in 1Q to April. However, the economy, in particular the housing market, would further deteriorate before getting better. It will take more time and easing efforts for the housing market sentiment to normalize. The NPC meeting in March will be a key event to announce detailed targets and policy plan for 2022.
  • The recent Covid wave appears to be abating, but travel restrictions and social distancing will likely remain around the Chinese New Year holiday and the Winter Olympic games (up to Feb 20th), which would dent the consumption and service sector recovery.
  • China will likely stick to a “zero-Covid” strategy in 2022, despite the increasingly higher economic and social costs. The catalyst for an adjustment could be the breakthrough of treatment, or more concrete scientific conclusion on the low fatality/hospitalization rate of Omicron. With these conditions, the government could reconsider the “zero-Covid” strategy after the 20th Party Congress in October.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine