X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Chip shortage causes UK new car sales to crash

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
October 5, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

New car registrations hit a 23-year low in September, industry data showed on Tuesday, as the global semiconductor shortage weighed heavily.
According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, 215,312 new cars were registered last month, a 34.4% slump on September 2020, when pandemic restrictions were continuing to curtail sales.

It is the weakest figure since September 1998, when numbers fell ahead of changes to the number plate system coming into force. The SMMT said the semiconductor shortage was “impacting vehicle availability”.

Chip manufacturers are struggling to catch up with a surge in demand. Lockdown caused sales of small electronic devices such as laptops to spike, with demand for a range of products, from computers to cars, increasing as economies re-opened. Compounding the issue have been bottlenecks and other issues in global supply chains, including higher freight costs.

Demand for electric cars fared better, however. There were 32,721 new battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in September, accounting for 15.2% of all vehicles sold. That was well ahead of the year-to-date market share for BEVs of 9.5%. SMMT said it was the best month on record for BEV registrations.

Plug-in hybrids saw market share improve to 6.4%, and there were 24,961 new registrations for hybrid electric vehicles, taking their market share to 11.6% from 8.0% a year previously.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector. Despite strong demand for new vehicles over the summer, three successive months have been stalled by supply due to reduced semiconductor availability, especially from Asia.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Car registrations usually surge in September, due to the semi-annual number plate change, but supply chain issues prevented orders being fulfilled in the usual way. Demand is subdued, but not to the extent implied by the SMMT’s data.

“Looking ahead, the recent decline in consumers’ confidence and the impending squeeze on real incomes from high inflation suggests that car sales will remain below pre-Covid norms over the next 12 months, even if supply chain issues can be resolved.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine