Chirag Shah at Nucleus offers top tips for SMEs dealing with inflation concerns

With inflation pushing 10%, businesses of all sizes are concerned to know just how this will impact them amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. Inflation hits not just consumers, but it also poses a real challenge for business. Not only do wages and supply chain costs head upwards, but they also face the additional challenge of demand for their products being squeezed.

Chirag Shah, CEO and Founder of Nucleus Commercial Finance, said: “Many businesses are worried about the current inflation rates and how they will manage to cope. This comes as the effects of Covid can still be felt today, making this challenge seem even more demanding.

“With the cost of living increasing, and stakeholders within their individual businesses taking necessary precautions by reducing outgoings, businesses will be considering how best to manage the path towards recovery and security. Whilst the tax-cuts proposed by the Chancellor are welcomed, more investment needs to be made to help small businesses feel the confidence they need to keep going. They need to know they’ve got the support in place before they continue to navigate these difficult times.”

Additionally, Chirag Shah has shared four tips to help SME businesses manage current inflationary pressures: