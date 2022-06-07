X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Chirag Shah at Nucleus offers top tips for SMEs dealing with inflation concerns

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
June 7, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

With inflation pushing 10%, businesses of all sizes are concerned to know just how this will impact them amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. Inflation hits not just consumers, but it also poses a real challenge for business. Not only do wages and supply chain costs head upwards, but they also face the additional challenge of demand for their products being squeezed. 

Chirag Shah, CEO and Founder of Nucleus Commercial Finance, said: Many businesses are worried about the current inflation rates and how they will manage to cope. This comes as the effects of Covid can still be felt today, making this challenge seem even more demanding.

“With the cost of living increasing, and stakeholders within their individual businesses taking necessary precautions by reducing outgoings, businesses will be considering how best to manage the path towards recovery and security. Whilst the tax-cuts proposed by the Chancellor are welcomed, more investment needs to be made to help small businesses feel the confidence they need to keep going. They need to know they’ve got the support in place before they continue to navigate these difficult times.”

Additionally, Chirag Shah has shared four tips to help SME businesses manage current inflationary pressures:

  1. Assess your vulnerabilities: Consider what is essential to run your business day-to-day, and what you will struggle without. If part of your unique selling point is a personal touch, make sure to care for the employees who engage with your stakeholders as they will be the ones representing your interests. Additionally, consider investing in technology which can help automate simple, yet valuable tasks, such as emails, offers/discounts, and increasing visibility on social media platforms.
  2. Evaluate and reconsider your supply chain risk: It is important to think about your product and whether or not the supply chain could risk future business. If you find all your materials from a single source, import from overseas, or have to store it somewhere expensive, consider rethinking these routes of business. Support other local businesses by shopping locally, having a variety of suppliers to source from in case there are any chain disruptions, and where possible, bulk-buying to insure against possible future problems.
  3. Stay competitive: Identify what differentiates your product from others on the market and consider whether this can be further enhanced or promoted. Investing in the customer experience can also be a worth-while investment, such as easy-access to products online, or more staff available in stores.
  4. Consider taking out a loan with an alternative lender: Investing in your business now, especially when tax cuts are expected in the Autumn, means that this could be an opportunity to stand out against competition and continue to flourish as a business whilst others worry unnecessarily about their finances. Business loans are available for a variety of business types and needs, and the extra finance can help your company get off the ground running, achieve new targets or cover any funding gaps.

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine