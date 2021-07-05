Chris Harris-Deans awarded honorary fellowship of the CISI

Chris Harris-Deans, Director of Investment Management Services – Branches, has been awarded an honorary fellowship of the CISI, the most prestigious nomination awarded by the Board of the Institute to senior individuals who have made a significant positive contribution to the Institute and the financial services profession.

Charles Stanley CEO Paul Abberley said, “I am delighted that Chris has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship, which is deserved recognition of the outstanding contribution he has made to the CISI and the financial services profession during his career.”

Based in the Charles Stanley Exeter office, Chris has a long and distinguished history with the CISI. He is a past Board member having initially joined the South West Committee as its first student member, eventually becoming President and helping the Institute grow its membership and profile in the regions.

Chris was also chair of the Membership Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. His continued support and enthusiasm for the Institute over many years has been and continues to be much appreciated.

Charles Stanley continued, “Chris is an exemplar for the younger generation of financial services professionals, and for the next generation of talented individuals who seek a career in our profession. He is an asset both to Charles Stanley and our industry.”