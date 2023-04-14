Chris Martin joins LCP to lead the De-risking Data Strategy arm of LCP’s Data Services team

Chris Martin has joined LCP as a Principal to bolster LCP’s specialist Data Services team, where he will focus on helping pension schemes prepare their data for successful insurance de-risking transactions.

Chris joins as an actuary from Willis Towers Watson, where he has worked since 2010, spending the past six years as a data specialist in their Project and Data Solutions team. In this role, he led on data rectification projects for large pension schemes and the data workstreams for many clients undertaking GMP equalisation.

In a competitive de-risking market, having clean and complete data is of paramount importance. In his new role Chris will be working closely with LCP’s longevity de-risking team to help schemes get insurance-ready, whether in preparation for a specific transaction or as part of a longer-term journey plan.

Chris’s appointment comes as part of LCP’s new strategic approach to enable DB schemes to navigate the fresh challenges and opportunities associated with soaring pension scheme funding levels.

Chris commented, “LCP always has its finger on the pulse of market changes and has differentiated itself as a leader in the de-risking market. I’m excited to work closely with LCP’s longevity de-risking team to deliver our clients a holistic service which will help them meet their objectives and ultimately achieve a successful endgame.”

Michelle Wright, Head of Pensions Strategy at LCP, added “Chris joins us at a pivotal time in our industry when having high-quality data is more important than ever to ensure the best member outcomes. We’re delighted to be expanding the support we can offer our clients across the full range of data-related projects, providing valuable resource, expertise and insight as data journey planning and rectification initiatives become top priorities for pension scheme trustees and sponsors”.

Alan Casey, Partner in LCP’s Administration team, added: “Schemes can’t run smoothly without good data and administration. That has always been true, but adding other issues into the mix such as GMP, Dashboards and being transaction ready in a competitive insurer market means that it’s more important than ever. Chris joining the team will really bolster our expertise in this area and will ultimately help more schemes get to where they need to be.”