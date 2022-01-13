CII announces interim CEO for continuity in 2022

The Chartered Insurance Institute announced today that Jonathan Clark has been appointed interim CEO, with immediate effect.

As a former President of both the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters, as well as the CII Treasurer between 2003 and 2007, Jonathan brings a strong understanding of the CII and extensive sector expertise, which will allow him to step easily into the interim position, bringing immediate benefits to the professional body and its members.

Jonathan Clark takes over from Sian Fisher, who announced last October that she would be stepping down on 31 March 2022 after more than six years at the helm of the CII. Ms Fisher will stay with the organisation as planned until 31 March to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

Sian Fisher, exiting CII CEO said: “I am pleased to announce Jonathan’s appointment as interim CEO. His exceptional history and experience with our organisation, coupled with his extensive sector expertise, will enable Jonathan to step easily into the interim role, providing continuity during 2022. I look forward to working with Jonathan and the Board to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.”

Dr Helen Phillips, CII Chair, added: “It is with great pleasure we welcome Jonathan to the role of interim CEO. This is a significant year for the CII as we transition to a new permanent CEO who will take forward the Board’s refreshed strategy and next five-year plan, following our recent Shaping the future together consultation. Ensuring continuity is important and Jonathan is uniquely placed to deliver that interim stewardship, as the CII continues to provide the support and services our members need to thrive professionally in our fast-changing world.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Clark said: “It is an honour to be appointed interim CEO of the CII and I am pleased to lead our professional body until the new permanent CEO is in place. I am deeply committed to the insurance and personal finance profession and believe professional development is central to supporting our valued members as they serve the public day in, day out.”

Jonathan Clark has a wealth of experience and technical expertise, given his extensive career in the insurance sector, most recently as global head of single risk claims at SCOR, before he founded JC Consulting Limited in 2021. He will stay with the CII until the permanent CEO is in place, a process which is well underway and being led by the Chair, Dr Helen Phillips, and the CII Board.