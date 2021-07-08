CII announces membership consultation and engagement initiative

CII says that the consultation, which will formally launch in September, will ask members to share their views on their current relationship with the CII, with their societies, including the Personal Finance Society, and their ambitions for how the CII can best support all communities over the next five years.

The consultation will also put forward future facing proposals for our learning and assessment and membership life-long career journey. The CII will be inviting feedback from all the branches within its membership and “Family of Professions”.

The CII will also host a number of informal member events over the summer in conjunction with our volunteer member Institutes and Regions, to follow-up and extend the conversation from our recent AGM and for members to meet Chair Helen Phillips and CEO Sian Fisher.

The consultation will be completed by the end of 2021 with the CII committed to publishing the key findings of the consultation in the first quarter of 2022, followed by the professional body’s response.

The consultation will take the form of numerous virtual and, if circumstances allow, face-to face events around the country, which will ensure that as many members as possible have an opportunity to contribute in-person. Members will also be able to contribute feedback in writing at any time during the consultation.

Helen Phillips, Chair of the CII, said: “The disruption and distancing caused by the pandemic make this a very timely exercise. I committed at the AGM to consult with members about various issues that were the subject of discussion. This consultation will serve as a vehicle to ensure that all views are heard and that the forward vision is fully informed by members insights so that we can best meet our Royal Charter commitments.”

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, said: “Engagement with our members, our customers, the public and all of our stakeholders has always been of great value to the CII.

“Ahead of the launch of our Professional Map later this year, we had a planned consultation exercise in development. While input to this will remain a key area for focus, we are extending the breadth of the consultation to ensure it covers all aspects of our membership offering and our relationship, as a society of professional members, with the public.”