CII Helps To Attract, Develop, And Retain Talent

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched the Professional Map, a competency framework for insurance and personal finance professionals to progress in their careers.

Recognising professionals in all sectors share common behavioural approaches and skills, but need role-specific technical expertise, the Professional Map exists in separate editions for personal finance and insurance.

The Professional Map enables professionals to:

Self-assess their existing competencies.

Identify career future pathways.

Prepare for appraisals and development plans.

Find relevant learning solutions to fill skills gaps.

Employers will also be able to attract, develop and retain talent by using the Professional Map to:

Develop standardised job specifications

Design competency-based interviews and evaluations.

Prioritise organisational skills development plans.

The Professional Map was developed with the input of more than 200 technical and regulatory experts and practitioners, learning and development specialists plus human resources professionals and follows Professional Body best practices.

The competency framework was also shaped by feedback received from insurance and personal finance professionals via the Shaping the future together consultation.

The Professional Map also incorporates both current skills and those identified as increasingly important for future careers, such as those identified by the Financial Services Skills Commission in its recent Future Skills Framework.

“At Aston Lark, we are making plans to embed the new framework into our existing Learning and Development structures,” said Peter Blanc, President of the Chartered Insurance Institute and CEO of Chartered Insurance Brokers Aston Lark. “It is so helpful to be able to describe core functions and competencies in such a professional framework so that staff can plan their career progression with confidence. Aligning our career development plans for staff with a professional map will help to bring opportunities for progression to life.”

Alasdair Walker, Chair of the Personal Finance Society’s Power panel and managing director of Chartered Financial Planner Handford, Aitkenhead & Walker Ltd, said: “The Professional Map stands to help practitioners, aspiring practitioners, recruiters and trainers understand the wider set of skills needed to develop careers in financial planning, in addition to technical knowledge.”

“Practitioners that succeed in the coming years of accelerated change will be those that recognise developing a talent strategy is as important as core business strategy,” said Samantha Secomb, FPFS, Founder of Women’s Wealth. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Chartered Insurance Institute to evolve the Professional Map so individuals and firms can use it to develop the technical knowledge and engagement skills needed to improve the public’s financial resilience.”

“Forces throughout the economy, automation and changing consumer needs are remaking roles across the insurance and personal finance profession,” said Alan Vallance, Chief Executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute. “The launch of the Professional Map demonstrates the CII’s commitment to helping insurance and personal finance professionals develop their skills and knowledge at every stage of their career so that they can achieve their career ambitions and raise public trust in the profession.”

Vallance continued: “The Professional Map will become the ‘Golden thread’ in what the CII offers – providing a common set of competencies that will enable alignment between professional standards and lifelong learning – delivered through world-class learning content, qualifications and membership.”

The Professional Map can be accessed via the home page of the Chartered Insurance Institute’s and Personal Finance Society’s websites. https://www.cii.co.uk/ and https://www.thepfs.org/