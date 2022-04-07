X

CII launches FutureMe to help professionals achieve ambitions

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 7, 2022
in News
The Chartered Insurance Institute today launches FutureMe, a career development platform for insurance and financial planning professionals.

All the content available on the platform is focussed on career development and was produced by the CII in partnership with Abintegro, an established provider of career empowerment technology.

The platform offers interactive tools and career skills e-learning, including more than 5,000 videos, 800 e-learning bites, 14 personality assessments and 300 Soft Business & IT skills courses.

It also includes:

  • Career Pulse: self-assessment tool enables professionals to see how employable they are and identify the areas they need to develop.
  • CV Builder: assesses a member’s CV against more than 50 checks and gives instant personalised feedback.
  • Interview 360: an artificial intelligence interview programme, which simulates an interview environment and delivers personalised feedback.

The FutureMe platform also includes details of the latest career opportunities and career development advice direct from expert career coaches and hiring managers.

FutreMe can be accessed by all CII members, at no additional cost, via the learning section of the MyCII portal and is suitable for professionals at every stage of their career.

Gill White, Chief Customer Officer of the CII, said: “We created FutureMe in response to feedback from professionals wanting more support on how to further their professional development and achieve their career ambitions.

“FutureMe enables professionals to identify where they are in their career today, encourages them to think about where they want to go next, and supports them to take that next step forwards.

“The CII’s recent consultation – Shaping the future together – encouraged members and stakeholders to share their views and help shape the professional body’s future strategy.

“A crucial part of the consultation proposals focussed on putting the CII learning framework and membership proposition at the core of the CII strategy, and future-proof its learning and membership offer for a changing world.

“With the launch of FutureMe the CII provides content and tools to help members with their career development and achieve their ambitions.

“This new content sits alongside existing CPD content, online learning and technical qualifications from the CII, and members will be signposted to relevant content based on personalised skills gaps identified via the Professional Map.

“To support this further, the CII’s Board will – in the coming months – use consultation feedback to help inform its next five-year strategy to build on the long and proud history that underpins our Royal Charter to ‘secure and justify the confidence of the public’ in the insurance and personal finance profession.”

