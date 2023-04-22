CIRCA5000 to launch range of five UCITS ETFs

CIRCA5000, the impact investment specialist, has confirmed it will launch a new impact-focused UCITS ETF fund range solely focused on investing in companies solving the world’s most pressing challenges and offering complete portfolio coverage of the investible UN SDGs.

CIRCA5000 was launched in 2019 and is one of the few investment specialists to earn B Corp status. It is dedicated to channelling investment to companies addressing the most pressing environmental and social challenges of our time – and already has 150,000 customers on its direct-to-consumer platform.

The new range of ETFs offers a market-leading investment opportunity for investors looking to support positive change in five key areas; Green Energy & Technology, Sustainable Food & Biodiversity, Clean Water & Waste, Social & Economic Empowerment and Health & Wellbeing. The CIRCA5000 funds can be used individually to gain key thematic exposure, or together to create a fully diversified portfolio, covering the full spectrum of high-impact global equities.

CIRCA5000’s commitment to transparency and active stewardship ensures that investors can be confident in the impact their investments are making. Robust thematic screening and impact analysis, in partnership with impak Analytics and BITA, ensures that only the highest impact companies are selected for each fund. This process is fully transparent, with CIRCA5000 reporting a comprehensive set of impact metrics.

The range of five ETFs provides coverage of all the investible UN SDGs with minimal overlap and each with specific goals:

CIRCA5000 Green Energy & Technology UCITS ETF – Eliminate the 51 billion tonnes of CO2e emitted into the atmosphere each year.

CIRCA5000 Sustainable Food & Biodiversity UCITS ETF – Protect and restore ecosystems and biodiversity through sustainable production techniques and technologies.

CIRCA5000 Clean Water & Waste UCITS ETF – Improve access to water globally and facilitate safe and effective waste management.

CIRCA5000 Social & Economic Empowerment UCITS ETF – Create equal social and economic opportunities for all subsets of society whilst progressing human development.

CIRCA5000 Health & Wellbeing UCITS ETF – Ensure the world’s population has access to the basic goods and services required to live a healthful life.

Charlie Macpherson, Managing Director of ETFs, CIRCA5000

Charlie Macpherson, Managing Director of ETFs, CIRCA5000 commented: “The CIRCA5000 funds invest in companies generating positive social and environmental benefits alongside positive long-term financial returns. We don’t tweak existing strategies to tick regulatory boxes, our core strategy is impact investing. And at the heart of our philosophy is the measurement and reporting of impact.”

Tom McGillyCuddy, co-founder, CIRCA5000 added: “We are committed to unleashing the power of capital for good with the mission to uncomplicate sustainability. Our new range of ETFs offers a unique investment opportunity for those who want to support positive impact on the world while still achieving their financial goals.”

Matt Latham, co-founder, CIRCA5000 concluded; “Effective stewardship should be practiced by all investors, not just active funds. CIRCA5000 has created an impact-focused stewardship strategy for our ETF range, to ensure our investee companies are working towards both of our goals: positive returns and positive impact.”

The CIRCA5000 ETF range has received FCA recognition, with launch/listing anticipated in Summer 2023 (for more information please contact Share Communications).