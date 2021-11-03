CISI announces its Global Wealth Summit series with experts from China, Africa, US and the UK

Some of the world’s leading experts in the areas of wealth, investment management and financial services will be headlining the CISI’s Global Wealth Summit series, with the Africa Wealth Summit 16 November, China Wealth Summit 18 November and the London Wealth Summit 23 November 2021.

World class speakers from Africa, China, US and the UK will share their thoughts on the issues and trends ahead for the profession. This tri event series, hosted online, will feature keynote sessions with a live, virtual panel debate in each location, hosted by senior representatives, with financial services experts discussing the issues raised from a local perspective.

The CISI Global Wealth Summit four keynote speakers include:

Professor Russell Napier, on Opportunities and challenges for Asian investors and wealth managers in the coming year

Grant Rawdin JD, CFP®, on Peering round the corner: what’s next in US wealth management in conversation with Jack Otter, Editor, Barron’s.com

Angela Knight CBE, FCSI(Hon), on Beyond climate: embracing the broader realms of ESG

Paul Njoki CFA, MCSI, on Wealth management trends in Africa

The three live, regional panels of eminent speakers are set out in the image below and the Summits are free of charge to CISI members and non-members. Book these Summits here

Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, CISI Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to host this CISI Global Wealth Summit. The speaker line up is outstanding and we are honoured to have some of our most experienced international members share their time, knowledge and insights with us, along with brilliant keynote speakers offering their thought leadership. This is an excellent opportunity to enhance learning while gaining three hours of CPD.”

The live, regional panels are set out below: