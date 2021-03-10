CISI announces Paraplanner Conference 2021

Hosted by Judith Rowe, Microsoft Office trainer, and opened by Mark Goold, senior associate of the FCA, CISI’s annual ‘Paraplanner Conference’ takes place online on May 19th and 20th.

The theme is ‘Managing the Mix,’ and hopes to recognise “the critical behind-the-scenes role of the paraplanner in refining the financial planning process.”

Ninety nine per cent of those who attended last years conference recommended the event.

Sally Plant, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “I’m so looking forward to meeting our fantastic community of paraplanners at this year’s #paraplanning21 conference. Our artwork for the conference features the soundboard used in music to obtain the perfect mix.”

Plant continued, “It represents the breadth of considerations, the detail and understanding of the clients’ needs and goals that a paraplanner has to pull together accurately. The feedback from last years’ conference demonstrates what a must go-to event this is for the paraplanning profession.”

Tickets are free for CISI members, and will cost £99 per person for non-members, you can visit cisi.org/PP21 to book.