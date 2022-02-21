CISI appoints David Madgwick of Charles Stanley as new Essex branch President

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment is pleased to announce the appointment of David Madgwick ACSI as President of CISI’s Essex branch.

David (pictured) has 20 years of experience in financial services, starting as a business development manager in Lloyds Private Banking and pursuing an early career as a Financial Adviser for Santander Bank. As a level 4 qualified Financial Adviser turned Training and Competence (T&C) practitioner David has implemented a number of key regulated projects, placing a firm focus on the experience and impact on the individual.

David has held a number of Learning and Development and T&C roles across the industry and is currently T&C Manager at Charles Stanley. He is an active member of the CISI and the CII and is on the editorial panel of the CISI Review Magazine as well as contributing to the development of CISI exams and learning content.

Regarding his appointment, David said: “I would like to thank Claire Newman for her leadership and it is a great honour to be appointed to this role. With the help of the Essex branch I look forward to supporting the members in 2022 and beyond. Our focus is to develop local membership and support wider CISI initiatives to ensure activities remain current and relevant to maintain and attract a diverse membership base.”

Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, CISI Global Business Development Director said: “We are delighted to welcome David as our new Essex branch President and look forward to supporting him and the committee. We would also like to thank Claire Newman for leading the branch during the last three and a half years.”