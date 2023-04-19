CISI awards five new Honorary Fellowships

The Board of the CISI is pleased to announce that five new CISI Honorary Fellowships have been recently awarded to:

Fionnuala Carvill, Chartered FCSI(Hon), FCIB FCIS

Nick Swales, DL, Chartered FCSI(Hon)

David Kane, FCSI(Hon)

Dr Robert Barnes, Chartered FCSI(Hon)

Vivienne Artz OBE, FCSI(Hon)

Honorary Fellowships are awarded annually by the CISI’s Board of Trustees to those who have made an outstanding positive contribution, both to the financial services profession and to the CISI. Honorary Fellowship carries the designatory letters FCSI(Hon).

CISI Chairman, Michael Cole-Fontayn, said “The CISI Board and I are delighted this year to award our highest accolade, Honorary Fellowship, to these five accomplished financial community professionals.

“They are exemplary role models for the next generation of professionals, having shown dedication to both our profession and commitment to life-long learning. It is a pleasure to recognise their outstanding contribution to both the CISI and to the financial services professional globally. We look forward to their continued guidance and inspiration over the coming years.”

Fionnuala Carvill, Chartered FCSI(Hon), FCIB FCIS

Fionnuala has been a Director of the CISI from 2010 – 2022 and is a Founding Trustee of the Future Foundation. She is also a Past President, and committee member, of the Institute’s Guernsey Branch. Fionnuala is a Non-Executive Director of Investec Bank (Channel Islands) Limited and Princess Private Equity Holding, an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Previous positions held include Head of Private Wealth Management at Kleinwort Benson Guernsey, Commission Secretary and Head of Innovation at the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and Director of Rothschild Bank (CI). She is a Past President of Women in Professions; a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of International Bankers and was granted Freedom of the City of London in 2007. In 2009 Fionnuala spent five months in China as a volunteer with VSO where she was an Organisational Development Adviser.

Nick Swales, DL, Chartered FCSI(Hon)

Nick was a Director of the CISI from 2009 – 2021 and is the Founding Chair of the Future Foundation. Nick is Regional Director North East at Rathbone Investment Management. He started his career at Wise Speke then spent four years at Merrill Lynch before opening the Laing & Cruikshank office in Newcastle, which was acquired by UBS in 2004. At UBS, Nick became an executive director and head of the Newcastle office. Nick has significant experience in managing private client, trust, offshore, pension fund and charity portfolios. Nick is immediate past chair of the Percy Hedley Foundation, a large charity in the North East of England providing educational, vocational and residential care opportunities for disabled people; a trustee of both the Newcastle University Retirement Benefit Fund and the University’s Development Trust; and was commissioned as a Deputy Lieutenant of the County of Tyne & Wear in 2020. He is also Chair of Newcastle Theatre Royal.

David Kane, FCSI(Hon)

David was a director of the CISI from 2009-2018. He brought to CISI more than 28 years’ experience at J.P. Morgan, where his roles included Chief Operating Officer of Global Custody Securities Servicing for Investor Services. This role involved managing 2,000 global staff across multiple locations in North America, Europe and Asia. Additionally, from 2012 to 2015, he was the Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan’s Global Trust & Fiduciary business, providing trustee services to large scale global asset managers, specialist investment trusts, alternative fund managers and their boards generating very substantial annual fee income. During his career he has been chair and active participant in many strategic oversight and corporate governance forums.

Dr Robert Barnes, Chartered FCSI(Hon)

Robert was a director of the CISI from 2010-2016. He became CEO of Turquoise Global Holdings, LSEG’s pan-European MTF in 2013, a role he now combines with that of Global Head of Securities Trading at the group. Dr Barnes has extensive industry experience and market knowledge, having formerly been CEO of UBS MTF and a Managing Director, Equities, at UBS. He is a well-regarded industry expert on market structures. He has participated in a wide range of key advisory and policy groups across the financial services sector and has been a wholehearted and enthusiastic supporter of the CISI and its work across these many fora, across many geographies, for many years. Robert has a BA in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard, and a PhD in Biotechnology from Cambridge.

Vivienne Artz OBE, FCSI(Hon)

Vivienne is a strategic leader, advocate and expert on data and privacy global issues, focused on practical and innovative outcomes, with a particular diversity and inclusion focus. She is on the Advisory Board of Women in Banking and Finance, having been its President and CEO from 2017-2020. She is on the boards of a wide range of organisations in finance and academia, perhaps most notably for CISI as Chair of the Data Committee at the International Regulatory Strategy Group (irsg.co.uk), a joint venture between TheCityUK and City of London Corporation.

Her committee brings together representatives from financial services firms, trade associations, the legal profession and data providers in order to ensure a competitive UK data regime post-Brexit. To achieve this, it is tasked with tracking and responding to developments in UK, Member State and EU data policies, regularly highlighting the need for consistency with international laws. With its cross-sectoral structure, the committee is well placed to engage with HMG officials.

Previously, Vivienne was a Managing Director and Chief Privacy Officer at the London Stock Exchange Group, Refinitiv and Thomson Reuters, leading the Privacy Office and overseeing global privacy strategy and practice across 190 countries. She was also a Managing Director and Global Head of Privacy Legal & Head of International for the Intellectual Property and Technology Law Group at Citi. Before moving to Citi in 2000, Vivienne practised as a solicitor in London, focusing on technology, privacy and commercial matters in three City law firms.