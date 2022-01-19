X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

CISI CEO Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI steps down after 18 years in role

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 19, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) announced today that its long serving CEO, Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, will step down in September 2022.

Simon Culhane (pictured) was appointed as CEO in May 2004 to the Securities Institute which then had a total of 65 staff, all UK based.

Under his leadership, the Institute has become the leading global body for professionals working in the wealth, financial planning and capital markets sectors with over 40,000 exams taken during a normal year and its qualifications are now recognised in over 70 jurisdictions.

Today, the Institute has 26,000 fully qualified members, in over 75 countries. It has offices in nine other countries including Colombo, Sri Lanka where another 75 staff operate.  Its London headquarters (at 20 Fenchurch Street, also known as the “Walkie Talkie” building) employs 110 staff. It has recently launched a MyCISI App and Remote Invigilation for candidates and members all over the world.

Simon Culhane Chartered FCSI, said “It has been a real honour and privilege to hold this position, for what will have been 18 years which have gone by in a flash. I feel that now is the right time to step down, after we celebrate our 30th Anniversary this year.”

Commenting on Mr Culhane’s change of role, the CISI Chair, Michael Cole-Fontayn MCSI said “The Board of Trustees recognise the significant contribution and dedication Simon has given to the Institute over nearly two decades as its CEO. Today, the CISI is a resilient and financially secure global body, which is widely respected by regulators and firms for its professionalism, qualifications, Continuing Professional Development and focus on integrity. Simon has been instrumental in the growth of our global community of members and has built many important relationships around the world which contribute to its success; therefore, it would be our intention to engage Simon in an international ambassadorial role for an appropriate period.”

Mr Cole-Fontayn added that the Board has begun the search process to recruit the new CEO and the CISI remain committed to finding the appropriate leader for the Institute’s next stage of development.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine