X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

CISI joins global financial planning community for World Financial Planning Day 6 October and World Investor Week

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
September 23, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

For the fifth year, CISI is supporting World Financial Planning Day (WFPD) 6 October 2021.

Organised by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) the event takes place during the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) World Investor Week (#IOSCOWIW2021) 4 -10 October.

Consumers around the world can benefit from the life-changing guidance offered by the financial planning profession. The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is promoting how the right guidance can help people feel financially confident and combat anxiety or stress related to money worries by championing the FPSB’s World Financial Planning Day Wednesday 6 October.

The FPSB began World Financial Planning Day as part of an ongoing global initiative to promote financial wellbeing for all, to increase awareness of the value of financial planning to consumers and share the benefits of having a financial plan. The theme remains Live your today. Plan your tomorrow. as consumers are encouraged to better understand their financial situation and the available options, with CFP™ professionals on hand to support along the way.

On the day this year, FPSB will host a worldwide live virtual panel event exploring what client needs will look like in the future, as well as the delivery of advice. The event also uses the latest FPSB research to advise CFP™ professionals on the skills and abilities required to sustain a thriving practice.

World Investor Week is organised by IOSCO to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection. During the week of 4 – 10 October securities regulators on six continents will provide a variety of activities, including investor-focused communications and services, increasing awareness of investor
education initiatives, workshops and conferences, and conducting campaigns in their own jurisdictions.

Sally Plant, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “We are proud to join the global financial planning community supporting World Financial Planning Day and World Investor Week. It is increasingly important to celebrate with and promote to consumers the lifechanging benefits a full financial plan has to both health, wealth and achieving life goals. We join the global FPSB network of organisations in 27 countries and territories, representing over 192,000 CFPTM professionals, to promote these initiatives encouraging consumers to better understand how financial planning can add value to their lives.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine