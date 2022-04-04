X

CISI launches global Future Foundation

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 4, 2022
in News
Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash
The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has announced the launch of a new global initiative, the CISI Future Foundation.

The not-for-profit professional body, with 45,000 members in over 100 countries and whose membership spans wealth management, financial planning and capital markets, is allocating £2.5 million of its reserves to the Future Foundation.

The CISI Future Foundation’s objective is to:

  • Improve financial literacy skills, and the experience and outcomes of financial learning, through the provision of grants.

The CISI Future Foundation will offer funding to partner with existing organisations, both in the UK and internationally, to work with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, on new programmes or initiatives which align with the Foundation’s objective of increasing financial literacy.

The Foundation has its own governing structure separate from the CISI, with  Nick Swales, DL,  Chartered FCSI, Regional – Director North East, Rathbone Investment Management Ltd acting as the Chair of the Foundation.

The Board of Trustees will have between three and nine positions. Up to three of these positions are appointed by the Board of CISI and are filled by:

  • Alan Ramsay FCSI(Hon), CISI Deputy Chairman, Chief Executive, IPSX
  • Fionnuala Carvill, Chartered FCSI, FCIB, FCIS, Non-Executive Director, Investec Bank (Channel Islands)
  • Debbie Clarke, Chartered MCSI, Managing Director, New Clarke Ventures 

The remaining positions are now being recruited for from the CISI membership base, and there will be no fewer than two independent Trustees. Anyone interested in contributing or volunteering for this new charity should see the nomination criteria on www.cisifuturefoundation.org.

Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, CISI CEO said: “We are delighted to be launching our Future Foundation. Building young people’s learning and engagement with financial literacy and money management is an investment in their own personal financial futures. The CISI has offices and representatives in Qingdao, Barcelona, Dubai, Dublin, Lagos, Mumbai, Nairobi and Manila and 70 CISI staff in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Foundation is therefore keen to consider initiatives and programmes from globally based organisations which match its values and objectives.”

