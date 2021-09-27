CISI launches new app so 43,000 members in 100 countries can update mandatory CPD knowledge on the go

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has launched an app for its global 43,000 membership which aims to take their personal learning programmes to a new level.

The not-for-profit CISI is the professional membership body for those working in capital markets, wealth management and financial planning. With the introduction of the new app, CISI members based in over 100 countries will be able to maintain their mandatory continuing professional development (CPD) requirements using their mobile phones, anytime, anywhere.

Extensive research was conducted with over 600 CISI members to canvass their opinion about what they would like to see in the app. The clear focus was for a one stop shop app which would provide members with learning opportunities alongside simplified membership administration.

The app, which is available for Apple IOS or Android devices, will allow CISI members to:

View their personalised homepage on MyCISI and their CPD entries

Complete CPD learning, via over 200 e-learning modules or catch up on over 500 CISI videos on the CISI TV channel

Read 1,300 articles in the CISI member magazine The Review

Log CPD to their records automatically

Find and book an upcoming event

Update personal details

Check out other CISI member benefits

Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, CISI Chief Executive, said: “We are really excited to launch our new app, which will allow our members globally to refresh their learning on the go.

“Completing CPD is a display of commitment to individuals’ roles and enhancing trust and confidence in the wider profession, Our app will also help CISI members to maintain their competitive edge in our fast-moving financial services sector, while at the same time helping to make their lives a bit easier.”