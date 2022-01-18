CISI re-launches Swiss National Advisory Council

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has re-launched its National Advisory Council (NAC) for Switzerland.

The new CISI Switzerland NAC President is Paul Heber FCSI (pictured), Director & Member Investment Committee at Valère Consulting SA. The CISI NAC Committee members are:

Asma Ali, Director of Marketing and Administration at Altaira Wealth Management

Anthony Acampora, CEO at Altaira Wealth Management

Stuart Clarvis ACSI, COO at Altaira Wealth Management

The NAC will support CISI membership in Switzerland and steer CISI’s activities in developing professional standards across the finance profession.

The CISI has been present in Switzerland for over a decade with a vibrant community of over 80 CISI members. Candidates can book CISI exams online and sit exams at its local computer-based testing (CBT) centre in Zurich.

The Swiss Association for Quality (SAQ) recognises 25 of CISI’s e-learning Professional Refresher modules as official recertification measures for the Certified Wealth Management Advisor CWMA Programme. Each module is given a special code. Completing all 25 modules allows individuals to meet the 24 hours required by the SAQ.

The CISI is also partnering with the International Management School Geneva (IMSG) which offers the CISI’s International Introduction to Securities and Investment as part of its curriculum.

Kevin Moore Chartered FCSI, Director of Global Business Development at CISI said: “We are delighted to re-launch our Swiss National Advisory Council. Their support is instrumental in helping to grow our membership to ensure that the Swiss financial services sector has practitioners qualified above and beyond the standard competence requirements, supporting consumer confidence in the financial services market.”

Paul Heber FCSI, CISI NAC President said: “I am most privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead the new Swiss NAC and very much look forward to driving wider awareness of our presence and role across Switzerland.”