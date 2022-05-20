Cityhive CEO Bev Shah tells us all about her company’s mission to tackle greenwashing

ESG is a subject that is very close to our heart at IFA Magazine – and appears to be here to stay in Financial Services, as more and more businesses are jumping on the sustainable bandwagon. However, as ESG rises in popularity, it is arguably becoming increasingly difficult to filter out companies that are, in fact, not living up to their green claims.

In this episode of the Financial Insight podcast, we speak to Bev Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Cityhive. Frustrated by the lack of diversity within financial services, Bev started Cityhive in 2016 with the aim of challenging the industry and being a force of positive change. She is passionate about engaging with, educating, challenging and holding the sector accountable to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

In this interesting and engaging discussion, Bev discusses the launch of the ACT standard of corporate culture, which aims to fight against greenwashing and build a more inclusive investment management industry. ACT, standing for ‘Action, Challenge, and Transparency’, is a framework which allows companies to show alignment between beliefs and behaviours. It is designed to become a core element of a due diligence process, measuring culture and diversity as standalone pillars of the ESG universe.

Click here to listen via Spotify

Click here to listen via Apple Podcasts

Click here for more information about Cityhive