Clarion Wealth Planning tees up sponsorship of top young golfers

A financial planning firm is investing in Cheshire’s top young golfers with a three-year sponsorship of a professional junior coaching programme.

Clarion Wealth Planning is supporting the Cheshire Union of Golf Clubs as it looks to develop the county’s next generation of golfing aces. Cheshire is the fourth largest golfing county in England and nearly 100 clubs are affiliated to the Union.

Clarion’s sponsorship means that the most promising 11-13-year-olds drawn from affiliated clubs will be offered regular coaching lessons with a professional. The programme starts this month and will be run by Mark Johnson, PGA professional at Styal Golf Club.

Sessions will take place at Styal, Marton Meadows, Mottram Hall and Formby Hall and will provide practical coaching in putting, pitching and wedge shots, trajectory and distance control, as well as areas including match preparation and the importance of nutrition and hydration.

Putting coaching will be provided by a representative from Phil Kenyon Putting Academy. Phil is renowned as a top putting coach and his team has worked with some of the world’s best golfers, including Rory McIlroy. David Horsey, the northwest golfer who plays on the European Tour, will also attend a number of coaching sessions during the programme cycle.

David Durling, chairman of CUGC, said: “Thanks to the sponsorship provided by Clarion, there are many young golfers who will have the opportunity to go through this programme.

“Previously, we have focused on the 14-18s age bracket, but we recognise by that time they need to be better if we are to compete against other counties and produce future world-class stars.

“By offering this opportunity to 11-13-year-olds, they will be on the right track working with some top coaches from an earlier age.

“Few young players make it to Tour, but learning to play golf well gives lifelong value. It teaches self-discipline, concentration, connections, social skills, and a love of fresh air.

“It is a great leveller; I can enjoy a great game with a decent county player – even at my age – with the handicap system.”

Clarion chairman Keith Thompson said: “Investing as early as possible in young players will give them the springboard to the best possible future. Clarion is committed to the concept of supporting young people early on in life so they can reap the rewards of their hard work as they progress.”

Clarion, which is based in Alderley Edge, provides lifelong financial planning to business owners and families across the north west and beyond.