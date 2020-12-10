105 IFA firms using Clever solutions​, 48 using CleverMPS

CleverMPS assets have doubled over last six months

1,800 investor accounts using CleverMPS (including joint accounts)

£1.7 billion FUM across all Clever solutions, £406.7 million in CleverMPS

Clever Adviser Technology (“Clever”), the UK’s first and only fully quantitative and digital fund selection technology, today released peer group analysis of model portfolio services (MPS) which reveals how the performance of MPS products compare against costs.

Four out of five CleverMPS products (provided in conjunction with 8AM Global LLP), are number one in the comparisons – CleverMPS 3, CleverMPS 4, CleverMPS 5 and CleverMPS 6. CleverMPS 7 is at position two.

Consistency of performance is also important to IFAs. The CleverMPS fund picks also provide considerable value over and above their sector average counterparts, outperforming 11 of the 14 IA sectors held within the range (for three years to 31 October 2020) – a success rate of 79%.

Over the last three years, an average of 10.2% performance has been added by the fund picks over and above the corresponding IA sector average. Notable outperformance can be seen in the following sectors (of the sectors held in portfolios for three years to 31 October 2020):

Sector CleverMPS 3-year outperformance Europe ex UK +39.11% UK All Companies +34.32% Japan +21.52% Emerging Markets +20.86% Asia Pacific ex Japan +12.00% North America +11.69%

Colum Wilde, Founder and CEO, Clever Adviser Technology, said:

“At the request of our IFA clients, we track the main MPS providers quarterly but we’re still surprised to see so many consistent poor performers. I started Clever 10 years ago because I couldn’t find any technology to help drive the evidence-based investment process I wanted for my clients. Whilst our MPS models enjoy top positions in their peer groups, which I firmly believe is to down our fund screening technology, there are other providers out there who adopt much more traditional approaches and are performing poorly in comparison, yet charge much higher fees.

“Our process is clear – we strip out the market noise and opinions, crunch the numbers, and find the funds which are most likely to provide consistent growth.”

Clever is the only pure quant-based investment portfolio service in the UK and is committed to helping IFAs by:

Optimising their clients’ investment portfolio performance by choosing the right funds at the right time

Protecting their clients’ money when markets get volatile

Controlling costs so that more of their clients’ money is achieving financial goals

Work within regulatory frameworks

CleverMPS – how it works

Clever was established in 2010 and CleverMPS was launched in November 2017. Advisers can offer their clients the choice of five investment portfolios, according to their appetite for risk and their investment objectives.

The CleverEngine is the powerful fund picking technology that drives the value and outperformance of the CleverMPS range. Each month the CleverEngine makes sense of markets, processing data on thousands of funds across every IA fund sector, in search of new opportunities or to replace an underperforming fund. Simultaneously the CleverEngine works to capture new opportunities, whilst managing potential existing threats within the portfolio.

A key feature of CleverMPS is the white-labelled email service. To support the adviser’s client communications responsibilities, CleverMPS automatically generates a monthly email for advisers to send to their clients informing them of any changes to their investment portfolio.

CleverMPS charges 0.27% (excluding VAT) of assets under management.