Climate action course to help City SMEs achieve net zero launches next month

Applications are open for a free course aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the City of London play their part in tackling global warming.

The course – Climate 4 SMEs: 4 Steps to Action – is open to SMEs which are either based in or operate in the Square Mile and launches in January 2022.

Funded by the City of London Corporation and run by responsible business charity Heart of the City, it will introduce firms to practical ways in which they can reduce their carbon footprint, learning from experts in the field.

Heart of the City is running an online information session so businesses can find out more about the course on 9 December, 10-10.45am.

The Heart of the City team will give an overview of the course, how it can help City businesses and what an SME’s journey to net zero looks like.

The course supports the City Corporation’s Climate Action Strategy, which commits it to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its own operations by 2027 and across its investments and supply chain by 2040; and to support the achievement of net zero for the Square Mile by 2040.

The course will get businesses ready to be net zero in four modules, introducing them to the principles of sustainability, guiding them through jargon and giving them the chance to meet representatives from other SMEs in a similar position.

Participants will be supported to devise an action plan for their business, to make a commitment to become net zero by 2040 and to disclose their progress every year.