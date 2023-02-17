Climate Change Fund makes your money work twice – for you and for the future

The Green Angel Syndicate EIS Climate Change Fund is mid-way through its fifth round and has already passed 70% of its target. Its final Pitch Event will be held online on the evening of Tuesday, 28th February.

Chief Investment Officer Antoine Pradayrol said yesterday: ” I don’t need to tell you that the climate economy is a growth economy. Transforming each economic sector to a zero carbon way of doing business requires massive investments, and the good news is that more and more investment is added each year. For investors in our Climate Change Fund, a positive impact for the planet’s future will go hand-in-hand with rewarding financial returns.”

Round 5 provides the opportunity to join in this prosperity by investing in the EIS Climate Change Fund, which is now open.

The Fund has already made inroads into the carbon challenge, with 20 companies funded since its launch two years ago, and many of them now significantly contributing to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

In previous rounds of the Climate Change Fund, investments have been made in companies such as Low Carbon Materials (storing carbon in building materials, and a finalist in The Earthshot Prize), Zedify (zero-carbon deliveries to city centres) and Airex (reducing home energy bills and carbon emissions through improved underfloor airflow).

Further details of the Green Angel Syndicate EIS Climate Change Fund can be found at climatechangefund.co.uk. If you are interested in attending the online Pitch Event on 28th February, please contact us via this link.