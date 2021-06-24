X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

“Climate risk is today’s opportunity, not tomorrow’s problem”, Entelligent’s Khosla comments

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
June 24, 2021
in News
Share this story
Climate change image
Share this story

Dr Pooja Khosla, Vice President Client Development at Entelligent, responds to the Committee for Climate Change’s annual progress report to Parliament, which has been released today. 

 

“The Progress report published by the Committee for Climate Change today is a highly constructive development, but it also highlights the gap between the UK government’s current efforts, the level of risk faced, and the level of adaptation underway. Like rest of the world, the UK is behind the pace with the worsening reality of climate change risk, and enshrining the policies that can tackle it.

“Climate change is always presented as a tomorrow’s problem from a risk perspective, and it’s no different in this report – we see the same, long-term risk evaluations, commitments and planning. Instead of what should be done tomorrow, we want to see low hanging fruits that can drive the transition today on a green recovery after Covid-19. Immediate opportunities and actions are missing from this report. It is now time see climate opportunity reports, instead of risk and progress reports. This way we can build a roadmap of actions that would successfully facilitate Net Zero transitions.

“For this, work is needed on clarifying definitions, measurements and standardisations. This process call for the involvement of all stakeholders. It is encouraging to see regulators like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showing real leadership on climate reporting and disclosures. But we also require the contribution of companies, investors, consumers, and scientific communities. It is very important that these definitions of ‘green sustainability’ build up a just and inclusive pathway towards a green recovery across the business and policy ecosystem. Such transitions are expensive, but collaboration can drive down this ‘Green Premium’. We need reports focused on addressing how this Green Premium can be minimised to attract further impactful investment towards equitable climate transitions.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine