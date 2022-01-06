X

CMA chief executive Coscelli to step down in July

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
January 6, 2022
The Competition and Markets Authority confirmed on Thursday that chief executive Andrea Coscelli will step down from the role at the end of his term in July.
Coscelli joined the competition watchdog as an executive director when it was created in 2013 and has been CEO since July 2016. In March 2020, he was re-appointed for a further term of two years.

Chair Jonathan Scott said: “Andrea has given outstanding leadership to the CMA during a period of unprecedented change for the UK competition and consumer protection regime. As an executive director, he was integral to the creation of the CMA in 2013.

“Subsequently, as chief executive, he has led the organisation through a period of transformation, as we took on substantial new responsibilities after the UK’s departure from the EU along with new functions including the Office for the Internal Market and the Digital Markets Unit.

“I know I speak for the board and for colleagues across the organisation when I say we are immensely grateful for Andrea’s contribution and leadership, domestically and internationally, and for the significant and lasting impact he has had on the organisation.”

