CMA to appoint Marcus Bokkerink as chair

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
May 31, 2022
in Economic News
The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that it will appoint former Boston Consulting Group partner appoint Marcus Bokkerink as its next chair.
Bokkerink has 30 years of experience advising corporate executive teams and boards on strategies to build competitive advantage and harness digital technologies with a particular focus on industries that interact directly with consumers, the CMA said.

He retired as managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group in December 2020 and since then, he has focused on investing in start-ups and challenger brands and mentoring the entrepreneurs who lead them.

He has also worked as a senior advisor to BCG and a strategic advisor to a small number of corporates.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Marcus will make an excellent addition to the CMA team, bolstering its work to promote competition and innovation to help grow our economy and ensure the best deals for consumers.

“There are many opportunities on the horizon and his appointment will help us to seize them.”

